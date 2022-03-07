SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Temar Underwood, Artistic Director of Syracuse’s Redhouse Arts Center, has announced the shows for the theater’s 2022-2023 season. The shows this year will “follow a theme of searching,” says Underwood. “We want to entertain, but we also want to start a conversation of what we’re in search of.”

Redhouse Arts Center will offer four main stage shows that balance plays and musicals equally.

Angels in America, Part I: October 14 – 23, 2022

This Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Tony Kushner is one of America’s most ambitious plays.

“In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell. Alternately hilarious and heartbreaking, this masterpiece beautifully addresses questions of identity, trust, justice, judgment, and ultimately meaning.”

The theme of this show is “in search of meaning.”

A Christmas Story, The Musical: December 8 – 18, 2022

From the songwriting team of Tony award-winning show, Dear Evan Hansen and Academy Award-winning film La La Land comes the musical version of “A Christmas Story.”

“Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish.“

The theme of this show is “in search of family and friends.”

By The Way, Meet Vera Stark: February 25 – March 5, 2023

The season’s third show, written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, takes you to the golden age of Hollywood through fast-paced, spritely, and sly satire.

“[By The Way, Meet Vera Stark] shines the spotlight on aspiring starlet Vera Stark who works as a maid to Gloria Mitchell, an aging star grasping at her fading career. Worlds collide when Vera lands a trailblazing role… in a movie starring her boss. The story behind the cameras leaves Vera with a surprising and controversial legacy historians and scholars will debate for years to come.“

The theme of this show is “in search of identity.”

The Bridges of Madison County: May 12 – 21, 2023

The musical version of the best-selling novel captures the lyrical expanse of America’s heartland, along with the yearning that is involved in the question “What if…?”

“Francesca Johnson, a beautiful Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy, looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. When ruggedly handsome National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid pulls into her driveway seeking directions, though, what happens in those four days may very well alter the course of Francesca’s life.”

The theme of this show is “in search of love.”

Tickets for shows in the 2022-2023 season will go on sale in August for $40. You can also purchase a four-show subscription for $125 or a three-show subscription for $100. The shows will have reserved seating, with priority seating for subscribers.

Auditions for the roles for the 2022-2023 season will also take place from April 13 to April 16 at the Redhouse.

You can call the box office at (315) 362-2785 or visit theredhouse.org for information.