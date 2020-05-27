The Redhouse Debuts Virtual Play, “Waiting For The Host”

The doors are closed because of the pandemic, but The Redhouse is still reaching out to new audiences. And Thursday night is Opening Night as The Redhouse goes Virtual with a new play written specifically for Zoom. The downtown arts center has been in rehearsals for the New York premiere of “Waiting for the Host” by Marc Palmieri. Artistic director Hunter Foster is helming the comedy. His wife, Broadway veteran Jen Cody, leads a cast of company favorites… all coming together on-line from a social distance. The Redhouse website describes it like this:

In a season when theaters, playgrounds, schools, and churches are shuttered by a modern plague, the rector of a small church on Long Island gathers a handful of parishioners via video conference. His goal is to record a theatrical reading of the story of the Passion for the church website. As exes bicker and technology confuses, this socially distant endeavor quickly becomes chaotic. Still, in the effort, the group finds a strange, painful closeness, and that their comic and clumsy reading has become a kind of desperate prayer.

The production drops on Thursday, May 28th at 7:00pm, and streams through June 1st. Cost is $15, and tickets are available at TheRedhouse.org/waiting-for-the-host.

Hunter and Jen spoke with Sistina and TeNesha about the challenges of mounting a production on-line.