The Redhouse Goes National For Annual Gala

The Redhouse Arts Center can’t bring people together for their annual “Ain’t It Grand” fund-raising gala. But they’ve found a way to take it a national audience!

The program will run on the popular web series, “Stars in the House.” And they’ve picked up a lot of high wattage support. They’ve pulled in Redhouse favorites Fred Grandy and Ted Lange of “The Love Boat” to host. And the entertainment line-up includes two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, sister of Redhouse artistic director Hunter Foster.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, October 8th, at 8:00pm, and it’s free and open to everyone. You can access it through TheRedhouse.org, where you can also support the arts center’s mission of serving Central New York.

Click here for more on “Ain’t It Grand” from Hunter Foster and Fred Grandy.