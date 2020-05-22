The Rescue Mission Accepting Donations

The Rescue Mission continues to provide food and shelter for those in need but its Thrifty Shopper stores remain closed due to COVID-19. The Rescue Mission CEO Dan Sieburg tells even though their stores aren’t open you can drop off your donations 7 days a week, 10am-6pm.

Locations include:

Dewitt Wegmans

Route 31 Wegmans, Liverpool

Taft Road Wegmans, Liverpool

Camillus Walmart

Auburn Walmart

To learn more about the Rescue Mission you can visit, rescuemissionalliance.org