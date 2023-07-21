(WSYR-TV) — The results are in. On July 21, otherwise known as ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend, America has a powerful choice: go to the movies and see Barbie, or Oppenheimer?

Even though the “Barbiecore” aesthetic seems to be taking over the world, a new study by Digital Third Coast seems that the Barbie marketing might have not hit as hard with New Yorkers.

New York favors Oppenheimer over Barbie

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

According to the companies study, “Box Office Battle Royale: Barbie vs. Oppenheimer” New Yorkers favor Oppenheimer over Barbie.

Overall, Barbie edged out a razor thin margin of victory with 27 states aligning with Greta Gerwig’s pink vision compared to 23 states excited to see Christopher Nolan’s next blockbuster.

There are also regional trends: in the northeast, Oppenheimer came out on top, which includes New York.

Courtesy of Digital Third Coast

Methodology

Digital Third Coast analyzed 108 Google search terms relating to the Barbie and Oppenheimer movies. For state-level data, they looked at search volume per capita averages over the past three months to get their results.