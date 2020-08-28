The REV Theatre Co. Presents “Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story”

Rock and roll this September with the REV Theatre Co. in Auburn.

They’re presenting Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, a musical chronicling the singers rise to fame through his tragic death. Over 20 of Holly’s songs are performed, including That’ll Be the Day, Peggy Sue, Everyday, Oh Boy, Not Fade Away, Rave On and Raining In My Heart.

“Buddy is this good old Texas boy from Lubbock, Texas that grew up with a musical family and kind of got bitten by that bug early on and knew what he wanted and had the talent and the knack for it and just went after it and the whole world fell in love with him” says Alec Michael Ryan, the actor who plays Buddy.

The Rev Theatre Co.’s production features a cast of 12. Richard J. Hines serves as Director and Choreographer and says putting a show together during the Coronavirus pandemic created some challenges.

“We knew that we had to follow new guidelines, so we did the entire show social distant and maintaining six feet areas around all of the actors and finding creative ways to stage these scenes and do this choreography” says Hinds.

Because audiences weren’t possible, Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story was filmed live on stage and will be available for streaming (through Broadway on Demand) from September 2nd to 16th.

The musical will also be shown on the big screen at the Finger Lakes Drive-In on September 3rd and 17th at 8:30pm each night.

Click here for tickets and more information.