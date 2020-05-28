Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

The Rev Theatre Company Revamps 2020 Season

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Like so many arts organizations, The Rev Theatre Company has been forced to adjust their 2020 season due to COVID-19. But the pandemic isn’t stopping them from performing, even if it looks a little different these days.

Artists Producing Director, Brett Smock announced that some changes had to be made in order to abide by social distancing guidelines. In a video posted on May 22nd, Smock announced that the company’s first two shows of the season, ‘Rocky The Musical” and “Witness Uganda” have been cancelled along with ‘The Pitch.’

The company along with it’s board of directors came together to offer up a new way of bringing musical theater to Central New York and have plans in the works to make that happen, he adds.

A virtual event featuring some audience favorites from past seasons, and a behind the scenes look at the company is also planned. In the meantime to learn more about what’s happening this season and next at The Rev, visit FingerlakesMTF.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected