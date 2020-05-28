The Rev Theatre Company Revamps 2020 Season

Like so many arts organizations, The Rev Theatre Company has been forced to adjust their 2020 season due to COVID-19. But the pandemic isn’t stopping them from performing, even if it looks a little different these days.

Artists Producing Director, Brett Smock announced that some changes had to be made in order to abide by social distancing guidelines. In a video posted on May 22nd, Smock announced that the company’s first two shows of the season, ‘Rocky The Musical” and “Witness Uganda” have been cancelled along with ‘The Pitch.’

The company along with it’s board of directors came together to offer up a new way of bringing musical theater to Central New York and have plans in the works to make that happen, he adds.

A virtual event featuring some audience favorites from past seasons, and a behind the scenes look at the company is also planned. In the meantime to learn more about what’s happening this season and next at The Rev, visit FingerlakesMTF.com.