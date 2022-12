(WSYR-TV) — Popular local folk rock band The Rollin’ Rust is aiming to bring live music to Manlius.

They want to start ‘The Rollin’ Rust Room’ and are hosting a fundraising event Thursday December 15 at the A.W. Wander from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be raffles and rewards for certain monetary donations. You can follow the build at TheRollinRust.com/therollinrustroom or on their Facebook page.

There is also a Go Fund Me page to contribute donations, which you can find here.