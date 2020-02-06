Closings
There are currently 60 active closings. Click for more details.

The Rolling Stones return to Buffalo June 6

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Rolling Stones are performing in Buffalo for their 2020 No Filter Tour. (Photo Credit Dave Hogan)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rolling Stone are returning to Buffalo for their 2020 No Filter tour.

The show will be Saturday, June 6 at New Era Field. Tickets go on sale February 14 at 10 a.m.

A limited number of VIP packages will be available. More information can be found at rollingstones.com.

More from NewsChannel9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected