The Rolling Stones return to Buffalo June 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rolling Stone are returning to Buffalo for their 2020 No Filter tour.
The show will be Saturday, June 6 at New Era Field. Tickets go on sale February 14 at 10 a.m.
A limited number of VIP packages will be available. More information can be found at rollingstones.com.
