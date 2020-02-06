The Rolling Stones return to Buffalo June 6

The Rolling Stones are performing in Buffalo for their 2020 No Filter Tour. (Photo Credit Dave Hogan)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rolling Stone are returning to Buffalo for their 2020 No Filter tour.

The show will be Saturday, June 6 at New Era Field. Tickets go on sale February 14 at 10 a.m.

A limited number of VIP packages will be available. More information can be found at rollingstones.com.

