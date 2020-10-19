The Roofing Guys Help A Family In Need With New Roof

Congratulations to Michele Fricano of Syracuse. She’s the winner of “Everyone Deserves a Roof Over Their Head,” our contest with The Roofing Guys. Her entry was chosen by a panel of judges to receive a new roof.

The prize includes a roof replacement or repair including materials and labor from The Roofing Guys, valued at up to $10,000. Angela Flynn of The Roofing Guys says Michele’s short essay touched her heart. Michele can expect her new roof to be installed before Thanksgiving.

