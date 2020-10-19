The Roofing Guys Help A Family In Need With New Roof

Congratulations to Michele Fricano of Syracuse. She’s the winner of “Everyone Deserves a Roof Over Their Head,” our contest with The Roofing Guys. Her entry was chosen by a panel of judges to receive a new roof.
The prize includes a roof replacement or repair including materials and labor from The Roofing Guys, valued at up to $10,000. Angela Flynn of The Roofing Guys says Michele’s short essay touched her heart. Michele can expect her new roof to be installed before Thanksgiving.
If you’re looking for a new roof, check out The Roofing Guys. They’re a family owned and operated business that strives to offer excellent roofing and siding services. They are fully insured and offer free estimates. Connect with them at 315-640-3351 or TheRoofingGuysCNY.com.
Their goal: To Make Customers Happy… Every Shingle Time.
