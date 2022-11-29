SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Earlier this month, NewsChannel 9 was present when The Rosamond Gifford Zoo announced the arrival of the twin Male Asian Elephants who were born on October 24.

While the zoo has been thrilled with how the babies have been adjusting to their new home with parents Mali and Doc, one thing is still missing.

The calve’s names!

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is asking for the communities help.

The zoo is holding online voting from now until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1.

Once the online voting process ends, the zoo will announce the winning names.

The link to vote and further updates on the twins will be announced on the Rosamond Gifford Zoo website and social media, so stay tuned!