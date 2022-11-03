SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is bringing back its annual Squishing of the Squash animal enrichment event on Saturday, November 5.

The Squash event takes post-Halloween pumpkins and distributes them to select zoo animals from tigers to camels and elephants to romp, stomp and chomp pumpkins of all sizes.

The public is invited to watch the animals throughout the day from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. The elephants will receive their own ‘Great Pumpkin’ at 12:15 PM.

The event spotlights the zoo’s enrichment program which offers the animals new sights, sounds, smells and experiences to elicit their natural behaviors.

