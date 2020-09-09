The Salvation Army holding food and milk giveaway in Syracuse on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army will be giving out produce and dairy boxes in the Oncenter’s parking lot on Friday.
The giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon or until supplies last.
Each family will receive a box of produce and a box of dairy programs.
During the last giveaway, the Salvation Army helped serve 600 families.
