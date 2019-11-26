Have extra winter clothes? The Salvation Army needs them for others

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holidays are just around the corner and so is the colder weather! The Salvation Army does what it can to help those in need but sometimes, that need is too great.

The organization held a drive last week and throughout the three-hour event, there was a line wrapping around the building. Now, their coat racks are empty and they need more donations.

Major John Stewart, Corps Officer/ Clergy for the Syracuse Citadel Salvation Army, says even though they’ve given more than one thousand coats away so far this year, they had to turn people away once they ran out last week.

Once that drive ended, they noted some names and numbers to hopefully meet their needs once more donations come in. One family, in particular, coming from Syria waiting hours to walk away with nothing.

Major Stewart says this is their first winter here and they don’t have any winter gear, something many people in our community are experiencing this year.

“Just with the homeless population and also that we’re a rescue city also, we have a lot of people that come to us and there’s still a lot of people out there and we’re worried because it’s going to get very cold in January and February.” Major John Stewart

The Salvation Army is looking for coats, hats, scarves, and anything that will keep someone warm this winter. Major Stewart also wants us to remember, one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, so don’t rule any items out.

They are looking for the following specific sizes after last week’s coat drive:

Girl XL

Girl M

Female Adult XL

Boy 2T/3T

Boy L

Male Adult L

Male Adult 2 XL

These are the following drop-off locations:

Administrative Office:

677 S Salina St., 2nd floor

Syracuse, New York 13202

2433 Erie Blvd. East

Syracuse, NY 13224

Monday – Saturday 9 AM – 9 PM



3906 Brewerton Road

North Syracuse, NY 13212

Monday – Saturday 9 AM – 9 PM

7595 Oswego Road

Liverpool, NY 13090

Monday – Saturday 9 AM – 9 PM