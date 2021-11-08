The Salvation Army of Syracuse kicks off kettle season Monday, Venmo and PayPal new option for donating

PARK RIDGE, IL – DECEMBER 20: Salvation Army bell ringer Debra Vazquez works near her red Holiday donation kettle December 20, 2005 in Park Ridge, Illinois. Since 1865, the Salvation Army has been helping the needy and every year close to 33 million people in the U.S. receive help from the Salvation Army. (Photo by […]

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army of Syracuse kicked off kettle season on Monday with kettles at Destiny USA, Tops Friendly Markets, Nichol’s Supermarkets, and Hobby Lobby.

Kettles will begin at Price Chopper on November 15th and they will begin at Walmart on November 20th.

This year, The Salvation Army of Syracuse will have 32 live kettles across Onondaga County until December 24th. This number is down from a normal 45 live kettles in previous years.

The Salvation Army does not ring on Sundays or on Thanksgiving. Kettles will be available for shoppers to donate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the various locations.

New this year, donors can give through PayPal and Venmo. In 2019, The Salvation Army launched QR codes at the kettles which allowed for giving through Apple Pay and Google Pay, but now, PayPal and Venmo are options too.

The kettle goal this year is $220,000 for Onondaga County. It is the biggest fundraiser of the year.

People interested in donating can:

Drop cash or coins into one of the 32 red kettles across Onondaga County

Scan the QR code to donate through PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle

Donate to our Virtual Red Kettle at salarmy.us/empredkettle

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount.

Text CuseKettles21 to 41444

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. Visit sasyr.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year