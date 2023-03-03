SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse area music awards, The SAMMYs, is finally here!

On Friday, March 3, the SAMMYs will be hosted at the Palace Theatre on 2384 James Street in Syracuse at 7:00 p.m.

The 2023 awards show welcomes back MC, Dave Frisina as well as celebrity presenters who will announce local musicians, bands, and artists who submitted their 2022 recordings.

Each year, the SAMMYs hosts a web-based competition to see whose fans are the most psyched about their favorites in each of four categories: Artist or Band, Event or Music Series, Academic or Musical Organization, and Venue.

Since 2007, the SAMMYs have attracted millions of votes through its online voting system.

This year the general public cast over 242,000 online votes for the People’s Choice categories, and the winners will be announced at the show.

There will be many acts performing at the show, including:

Brownskin Band

The Carolyn Kelly Blues Band,

Chuck Schiele’s Quatro

Not Robots!

Trauma Cat

In addition to these performances, awards will be presented in 14 recording categories, as well as the People’s Choice awards for Best Artist or Band, Best Event or Music Series, Best Academic or Musical Organization, and Best Venue. The Brian Bourke award for Best New Artist will also be announced.

As in the past, this year’s Best New Artist will receive six hours of recording time from SubCat Studios

The SAMMYS is proud to recognize our 2023 supporting sponsors: NewsChannel 9 & Bridge Street, Dinosaur Radio, 96.5 The Beat, 92.1 The WOLF, Soulshine Radio, Joshua Johnson Design, KMase Productions, SubCat Music Studios, Dinosaur BBQ, NYS Music, cnyalive.com, 315 Music, Jack O Bocchino, Skinner & Associates Realty.

To learn more about the SAMMYS award show, to vote for your favorite artist, or to purchase tickets, visit syracuseareamusic.com.

View the 2023 SAMMYs Nominations here