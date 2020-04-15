The show still goes on for Hannibal marching band

HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Even in quarantine, the show must go on. The Hannibal Senior Band marching on, sharing this Zoom concert on the district’s Facebook page.
This was the band’s creative way of celebrating Music in Our Schools Month. Each of the young musicians played along from their homes, then coming together to give an awesome performance.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Wells College donates medical supplies to Cayuga County
- ‘Get My Payment’: IRS launches stimulus check tracking tool
- Syracuse airport reports big drop in passenger traffic last month
- Storm Team Academy: The Jet Stream
- News on the Go: 4/15/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App