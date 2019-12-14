The sounds of dozens of tubas fill the Canyon at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) For the 20th year, musicians of all ages came out to Destiny USA for TUBACHRISTMAS on Saturday.

This year’s concert was free for everyone to attend and was held in the Canyon area.

All tuba and baritone players were invited to take part in the show.

While this is the 20th year for Syracuse TUBACHRISTMAS, the event has been around for 46 years.

Concerts have been held all over the country.