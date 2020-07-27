The State of CNY Film Amid COVID-19

Central New York and local film production was gaining popularity before the shutdown but like, so many other industries, was forced to stop filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eric Vinal, President of Film,Television and Entertainment at Visit Syracuse says that the industry is gaining momentum once again with proper safety protocols in place.

