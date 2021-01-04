The state of COVID-19 in CNY in 4 graphs

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The good news is that in the past few months the percentage of active positive cases of COVID-19 in Onondaga County that required hospitalization stayed at or below 10%.

But as NewsChannel 9 has reported to you daily, the big spikes in new cases since activities started moving indoors in late fall have brought with them far greater numbers of hospital patients than at any time during the pandemic.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has said at his news briefings that hospital stays appear to be shorter than they were in the early days of the pandemic, as doctors have more treatments available now. But the numbers are crushing our hospitals and wearing out staff.

The story is similar in Oneida County. Note: the big jumps on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 are due to Christmas Day and New Years Day numbers being combined with those of the following day.

Cortland and Cayuga Counties, which had hospitalization levels in the single digits for much of the year, have seen the number of hospital cases skyrocket.

The New York State Health Department reports that just 20% of the hospital beds in Central New York are available for new patients.

