(WSYR-TV)- With the search for “tattoo ideas” increasing by 350 percent within the past year, a study by SINGULART confirms some of the most popular tattoo styles within New York.
The art of tattooing has been around for centuries. However, the concept is becoming increasingly popular amongst millennials currently.
According to SINGULART, butterflies, rose, and dragon tattoos were ranked the most common tattoos nationally.
Looking specifically at New York, butterfly tattoos were revealed to be the most commonly searched tattoo, with an average of 12,100 monthly searches.
Through further analysis, rose tattoos came in second place with 8,100 average monthly searches. Dragon tattoos came in third place with roughly 6,600 monthly searches.
Below is a full breakdown of the top tattoo styles in New York:
|Tattoos Style
|Average Monthly Searches
|Butterfly Tattoo
|12,100
|Rose Tattoo
|8,100
|Dragon Tattoo
|6,600
|Flower Tattoo
|5,400
|Snake Tattoo
|5,400
|Matching Tattoos
|4,400
|Lion Tattoo
|4,400
|Tribal Tattoo
|4,400
|Traditional Tattoo
|3,600
|Skull Tattoo
|3,600
|Moon Tattoo
|3,600
|Angel Tattoo
|3,600
SINGULART provided state-by-state analysis through further studies.
According to their findings, California and Illinois have the same top five “tattoo ideas” searches as New York. Georgia and Florida have the same top four searches as New York. However, their fifth most common tattoo is matching tattoos for both.
“Tattoos are one of the core art forms that allow us to express ourselves and our individuality. With them becoming increasingly popular in the modern day, we were interested in looking at what types and styles of tattoos are the most popular in the US and how this can also change across the country. It was interesting to see butterfly tattoos rank as number one in every single state, which could be an impact of it being something many mainstream celebrities have. Matching tattoos and their popularity seem to have a significance of bonding and closeness,” said Creative Director at SINGULART, Marion Sailhen.
For more information on the study, click here.