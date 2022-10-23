(WSYR-TV)- With the search for “tattoo ideas” increasing by 350 percent within the past year, a study by SINGULART confirms some of the most popular tattoo styles within New York.

The art of tattooing has been around for centuries. However, the concept is becoming increasingly popular amongst millennials currently.

According to SINGULART, butterflies, rose, and dragon tattoos were ranked the most common tattoos nationally.





















A guest with a tattoo of a butterfly on the shoulder arrives on September 1, 2022 for the screening of the film "Tar" presented in the Venezia 79 competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)



















LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 14: Model Amber Rose arrives at the 16th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on January 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1)



















A devotee of the Chinese Shrine Jui Tui, with a giant dragon tattoo, waits for others to join a street procession Sunday, Oct. 5, 2008, at the Vegetarian Festival in Phuket, Thailand. The festival celebrates vegetarianism and calls on devotees through self mortification to purify themselves as they take on the sins of the community. (AP Photo/David Longstreath)

Looking specifically at New York, butterfly tattoos were revealed to be the most commonly searched tattoo, with an average of 12,100 monthly searches.

Through further analysis, rose tattoos came in second place with 8,100 average monthly searches. Dragon tattoos came in third place with roughly 6,600 monthly searches.

Below is a full breakdown of the top tattoo styles in New York:

Tattoos Style Average Monthly Searches Butterfly Tattoo 12,100 Rose Tattoo 8,100 Dragon Tattoo 6,600 Flower Tattoo 5,400 Snake Tattoo 5,400 Matching Tattoos 4,400 Lion Tattoo 4,400 Tribal Tattoo 4,400 Traditional Tattoo 3,600 Skull Tattoo 3,600 Moon Tattoo 3,600 Angel Tattoo 3,600

SINGULART provided state-by-state analysis through further studies.

According to their findings, California and Illinois have the same top five “tattoo ideas” searches as New York. Georgia and Florida have the same top four searches as New York. However, their fifth most common tattoo is matching tattoos for both.

“Tattoos are one of the core art forms that allow us to express ourselves and our individuality. With them becoming increasingly popular in the modern day, we were interested in looking at what types and styles of tattoos are the most popular in the US and how this can also change across the country. It was interesting to see butterfly tattoos rank as number one in every single state, which could be an impact of it being something many mainstream celebrities have. Matching tattoos and their popularity seem to have a significance of bonding and closeness,” said Creative Director at SINGULART, Marion Sailhen.

For more information on the study, click here.