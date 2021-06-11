The strawberries are ready for picking in one Central New York orchard

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The strawberries are ripe for picking at Navarino Orchard. Meteorologist Lindsay Raychel found out the season is already off to a sweet start.  

Lindsay reports that not only did the spring flowers bloom early this year, but the strawberries are ready about a week early.  

If you picked strawberries last year, you really won’t want to miss this year because the weather has made them even better.  

Maybe a handful or bucket full isn’t enough, don’t worry, you’ll have until the beginning of July to get in on this sweet treat. 

