The struggle to get an at-home test kit

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The town of Manlius distributed at-home test kits on Wednesday night, and cars were wrapped around the town hall.

School teacher, Kathleen Ehrlich, started her Wednesday try to get a test kit at the Fayetteville Fire House. “They were already gone, so I drove back home to kind of see where I could find one and I was happy to see I could find it on my block.”

Later that night the Town of Manlius was distributing kits at the town hall. Ehrlich wanted to make sure she got one because her young son is immunocompromised. “We are all testing ahead of time, and everybody was running around today trying to find them in order to be able to do something for New Years because I don’t feel comfortable otherwise.”

Sylvia Scott, who lives in Manlius, was in the long line of cars waiting to get a kit. She’s not sick, but wants to make sure she’s not contagious. “I could have it and not realize it and give it to somebody else, you know. I do have to go to the grocery store and things.”

Scott is hoping 2022 is better. “I hope the New Year brings better results and we can try to get rid of this virus.”