The Sunday Mass from the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese will air twice on NewsChannel 9 beginning this Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Sunday Mass, provided to viewers from the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese and NewsChannel 9, will now be seen twice on Sunday during the month of April.

In addition to its regular time of 6:30 a.m., the Sunday Mass will also be televised at 9:30 a.m.

A special one-hour Easter Mass on Sunday, April 12th will be televised at 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The Sunday Mass can also be seen on LocalSYR.com beginning at 4 p.m. Saturdays.