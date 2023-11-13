SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is no better way to celebrate the Christmas season than with a holiday concert!

The Syracuse Chorale will hold their winter concert on Saturday, December 9 at 7 p.m. at the May Memorial UU Society Church in DeWitt.

The concert will then end with a festive Christmas sing-a-long for all to enjoy!

“Syracuse Chorale presents a seasonal concert with standards from the sacred and secular worlds, featuring Antonio Vivaldi’s much-loved Gloria,” said the chorale’s director, Sean Linfors.

You can purchase tickets online HERE or at the door for $15. Children under 18 are free.

The Syracuse Chorale was founded in 1953 and offers two concerts each year in December and May. They perform both modern and classical pieces.

If you are interested in joining the Syracuse Chorale, email info@syracusechorale.org.