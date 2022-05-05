SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After drive-thru events in 2020 and 2021, the St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Festival in Syracuse is returning to an in-person celebration for 2022.

The festival is scheduled for June 9 to June 12, 2022 at St. Sophia’s Church in DeWitt, and runs from these times each day:

Thursday, June 9: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 10: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11: noon to 10 p.m.

noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 12: noon to 4 p.m.

The event will feature a full menu of Greek favorites, live music, and dance performances. You’ll also be able to tour the church’s complete iconography project for the first time this year!

“We are excited and eager to once again celebrate our Greek culture and heritage with our community!” Parish Council President Peter Manolakos

As always, the event is free to attend. For more information, you can visit syracusegreekfest.com.