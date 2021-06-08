The Syracuse Greek Fest will be drive-thru in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a cancellation in 2020, Sophia’s Greek Cultural Festival in Syracuse will have a new look in 2021.

The festival is going to a drive-thru format the weekend of June 10-13.

Online ordering begins Wednesday June 9 at 7 a.m. Patrons can make orders ahead of time and pickup curbside. To-go orders at the venue will also be accepted. Customers will be able to do so from the comfort of their own car.

The festival at St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church:

Thursday, June 10 – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, June 11 – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 12 – Noon – 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 13 – Noon – 9 p.m.

Gyros, lamb souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, spanakopita, tiropita, Greek salad, and dolmades (rice-stuffed grape leaves), The dessert menu will be baklava, loukoumades (honey puffs), koulourakia (butter cookies), and rizogalo (rice pudding) will all be available.

For more information, head to syracusegreekfest.com.