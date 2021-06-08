The Syracuse Greek Fest will be drive-thru in 2021

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a cancellation in 2020, Sophia’s Greek Cultural Festival in Syracuse will have a new look in 2021. 

The festival is going to a drive-thru format the weekend of June 10-13. 

Online ordering begins Wednesday June 9 at 7 a.m. Patrons can make orders ahead of time and pickup curbside. To-go orders at the venue will also be accepted. Customers will be able to do so from the comfort of their own car. 

The festival at St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church: 

Thursday, June 10 – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. 

Friday, June 11 – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. 

Saturday, June 12 – Noon – 9 p.m. 

Sunday, June 13 – Noon – 9 p.m. 

Gyros, lamb souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, spanakopita, tiropita, Greek salad, and dolmades (rice-stuffed grape leaves), The dessert menu will be baklava, loukoumades (honey puffs), koulourakia (butter cookies), and rizogalo (rice pudding) will all be available. 

For more information, head to syracusegreekfest.com.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area