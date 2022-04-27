SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Walking a mile in police officers’ shoes. You know the saying.

Barbara Petrosky is a nurse and her son’s a police officer. She signed up for the Citizen’s Police Academy to get a better understanding of how and why police do what they do.

She was promised real-life police beat experiences, and she got it.

I want to know how our community works, how the police work because I back the police and I wanted to learn. Barbara Petrosky – taking part in the Citizen’s Police Academy.

There is so much to learn in the academy.

There are talks given by officers and detectives in their own areas of expertise.



After walking a mile in police shoes those taking part in the academy say the journey has changed perceptions of what is done in law enforcement.

Says graduate Janelle Kraus, “They’re people too and they want to go home at the end of the day. It’s a uniform and it comes off.”



Completing their 8-week glimpse behind the blue line, with the hope it’ll bridge division in the community.