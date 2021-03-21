The Syracuse Police Department is looking for future officers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is on the lookout for future officers.

A virtual information session is happening Monday night. SPD is looking for candidates with a sense of duty to their community and a desire to help people.

For more information on how to attend the information session, email recruitment@syracusepolice.org or call (315) 442-5227.