SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drink wine, eat food and sip and paint at the Syracuse Wine Festival next weekend on Saturday, April 8.

The festival will be hosted at the CNY Regional Market in Building F. on 2100 Park Street in Syracuse and will have two sessions. Session 1 is $25 and goes from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. while session 2 is $30 and goes from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There will be over 40 exhibitors including 30 wineries and some distilleries as well as hot sauce, cheese, honey and candle booths.

The festival, hosted by Empire State Wine Events, allows attendees to enjoy unlimited samples of wines, spirits and specialty foods from across New York State’s wine regions. Tickets also come with a complimentary wine glass for sampling

Not only can attendees taste wine but if they like something enough they can purchase their favorite bottles for take home and the event workers will store them in the holding area until they are ready to leave.

There will also be three popular food trucks including Ji-Woo’s Korean Seoul Food, Callé Tropical and PB&J’s Lunch Box to snack from.

While drinking wine, guests can listen to music from DJ Tom Soccocio of Perfect Sounds Entertainment and take photos in the free photo booth.

There will also be a Paint and Sip attraction led by instructor Diana Myers, aka The Artzy Nana, and Chair Massage services by Hand in Health available for purchase for a half-off fee of $1/minute.

Guests, or designated drivers, who might want a more laid-back evening out can enjoy board games scattered throughout the event.

For those who want to get in on the fun early, you can get a VIP ticket for $35 which gets you into the second session an hour early at 5:00 p.m.

Designated drivers can also purchase a ticket at the door for $10 and enjoy all activities, except the alcohol sampling.

For more information check out the Syracuse Wine Festival website and their Facebook page.