The Twin Tiers: Strength Through Diversity

(WETM) – As we celebrate a month that recognizes both pride within the LGBTQ community and our newest federal holiday Juneteenth, 18 News is taking an in-depth look at our region and how it’s defined by our collective and diverse experiences.

The Twin Tiers is full of diversity, from people and landscapes in the cities to the farms to the lakes to the suburbs. It’s that appreciation of our diversity that makes this area so strong and so unified because here in the Twin Tiers we find strength in our diversity.

18 News takes a look at both the history of our diversity and speaks with local leaders and advocates from across the region on issues of race, gender, and identity. You can learn more about some of the stories shared tonight by following the links below:

Twin Tiers: Strength Through Diversity will air on 18 News at 5:30 and 10 on June 29 and will be available online.

