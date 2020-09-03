The U In Syrac_se Is Missing, How You Can Help Find It

For the past few months there has been something missing from Syracuse…it’s (YO)U!  

The campaign, ‘Put the U Back in Syrac_se’ launched with the help of Onondaga County, the City of Syracuse, Visit Syracuse and Mower to encourage the community to safely and responsibly support local businesses since COVID-19.  The eight week campaign features a chalk mural designed by local artist Ally Walker as well as a scavenger hunt.

To learn more and to take part you can visit, UBackInSyracuse.com

