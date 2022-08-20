SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood.

Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.

According to New York State Fair Officials, the milk bar which is operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension will be serving regular milk and chocolate milk, from Upstate Farms, every day during the Fair, except on the Fair’s final three days. During the final three days, the regular milk will be switched out with strawberry milk, following last year’s successful experiment.

Starting Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5, strawberry milk will be available again due to popular demand.

The faces behind the glorious milk bar include volunteers from Broome County 4H and the Lewis County 4H, as well as volunteers from the New York State Future Farmers of America Chapters: Stockbridge Valley and Hamilton. Volunteer support will be provided through staff and faculty of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University and Cornell Cooperative Extension, and temporary employees of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County.

“By providing workforce development and opportunities to youth in Central New York, Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County is also helping to train the next generation of employees and leaders in the food system,” said Dan Welch, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County.

According to agriculture.ny.gov, Cayuga County is the second largest milk producer in New York State and the 36th largest producer of milk in the United States. Dairy accounts for approximately one-half of the state’s total agricultural income with nearly 3,600 dairy producers producing over 15 billion pounds of milk annually.

“The New York State Milk Bar continues to be one of the most affordable food finds at the Great New York State Fair. A family of four – or a group of four friends – can enjoy four glasses for just $1. How can you beat that?” said Interim director Sean Hennessey. “And, thanks to the important work of our friends at Cornell Cooperative Extension, when fairgoers enjoy cups of milk, they’re also supporting future farmers and food industry leaders.”

To pay for the milk, fairgoers will have to obtain milk tokens. To receive milk tokens, visitors must locate a token machine within the Dairy Products Building and insert coins or bills ($1, $5, $10) into the slot.

The Fair begins this Wednesday, August 24, and continues through Monday, September 5.