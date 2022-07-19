(WSYR-TV) — Businesses are going to work with the day of caring for The United Way of Greater Oswego County. Executive Director Patrick Dewine and Rich Burritt of Burritt Motors discuss the day dedicated to volunteering.

United Way is partnering with Burritt Motors once again in Oswego to make a difference in the community. This year, they decided to focus on a church and a school where they will be doing painting, repairs, gardening, and more. Burritt has partnered with United Way for over five years, helping with over a dozen projects and spreading positivity within the community.

The United Way looks for volunteers year round for a variety of events. Any skill sets are welcome.

“There’s so many different things we can do in the community,” Rich says. “We have to get started,” he adds.

For more information, visit OswegoUnitedWay.org.