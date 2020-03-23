Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

The UPS Stores in Onondaga County to remain open

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(UPS/MGN Online)

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The UPS Stores in Onondaga County will remain open as they are seen as essential businesses.

The services provided by UPS Stores include the following:

  • Shipping
  • Mail
  • Package receiving
  • Printing
  • Scanning
  • Faxing
  • Notary

According to a press release from UPS, these services are essential for people and businesses.

As an essential retailer, we are keeping our doors open to be a resource for people and our communities. For those who are now working from home, have children who are now learning from inside the home, small business owners who are trying to continue to run their business and even medical personal fighting the pandemic, we’re here to help.”

Rick Zaccaria – The UPS Store multi-center franchisee

The UPS Store locations are following the guidance given by the CDC and WHO, along with federal, state and local guidelines.

Many store locations have adjusted hours due to the outbreak. Customers should visit their store’s website for the latest information.

Here are the local stores and their websites:

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected