The UPS Stores in Onondaga County to remain open

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The UPS Stores in Onondaga County will remain open as they are seen as essential businesses.
The services provided by UPS Stores include the following:
- Shipping
- Package receiving
- Printing
- Scanning
- Faxing
- Notary
According to a press release from UPS, these services are essential for people and businesses.
As an essential retailer, we are keeping our doors open to be a resource for people and our communities. For those who are now working from home, have children who are now learning from inside the home, small business owners who are trying to continue to run their business and even medical personal fighting the pandemic, we’re here to help.”Rick Zaccaria – The UPS Store multi-center franchisee
The UPS Store locations are following the guidance given by the CDC and WHO, along with federal, state and local guidelines.
Many store locations have adjusted hours due to the outbreak. Customers should visit their store’s website for the latest information.
Here are the local stores and their websites:
