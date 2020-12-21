The Westcott Community Center Raising Money for New Van

Transportation is critical to meeting the needs of the community for the Westcott Community Center. This year they have decided that to say goodbye to their van and need your help.

Over the past few months, the organization has needed to shift their services since it wasn’t safe to transport older adults due to the pandemic. Since remodeling their motive the Wescott Community Center has delivered over 3,000 meals and 700 essential packages to those in need including children. They still need assistance to help with the cost of purchasing a new van.

For more information about the Westcott Community Center call 315-478-8634, WestcottCC.org or to visit the GoFundMe click here. You can also send money via check to the Westcott Community Center at 826 Euclid Ave, in Syracuse