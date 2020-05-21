The Wild Animal Park drive-thru safari begins Thursday

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting on Thursday, there will be a drive-thru safari open to the public just down the road from The Wild Animal Park. The owner of the park creating a brand new experience for Central New Yorkers after struggling to get by during the pandemic.

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has been closed for seven months. It was supposed to reopen last month for the season, but the owner did not have enough money to do so because of the pandemic.

Just down the road from here on his personal farm, Jeff Taylor decided to build a safari. It’s an open animal enclosure where families will be able to drive right through just about a mile stretch of road, getting up close and personal with more than 100 animals.

Without getting out of the car, visitors will be able to feed and see animals like hoof stock, bison, water buffalo, elk, camels, antilope, tigers, and zebras. The tigers and zebras will not be able to be fed.

This is an entirely different experience for families. Taylor and his crew built it in just two weeks. This was not in his plans, but he’s hoping it’ll save the park and the animals, with no way of cutting costs because the animals still need to eat and cared for, something Taylor is not willing to compromise on.

“So, what we’re doing is, I don’t want to sit back and wait. I just figured I would help myself. I said all along that I would fight for the wild survival and this is what I’m doing to fight is putting this drive through, and hopefully, it really helps save and ensure the future of the wild overall,” Taylor said.

The drive-thru safari will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Adults get in for $12, $10 for kids, and children under 2 are free. Season pass holders for the park get in for free.

