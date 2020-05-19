Interactive Maps

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango opening with drive-thru safari

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been wanting to get the kids somewhere, The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango is set to reopen this week with a few changes.

Now, you will be able to go on a drive-thru safari at the park!

The park said they will be operating seven days a week and you’ll be able to see their animals roaming in their large enclosures.

The owners posted on Facebook saying that they hope the future at The Wild Animal Park will be very bright.

The prices for the drive-thru safari are as followed:

  • $12 each for adults
  • $10 each for children
  • Those 2-years-old and under are free

The drive-thru safari will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

