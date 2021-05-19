The Wild Carp Classic is back at the Seneca River, with anglers competing for big cash prizes

SENECA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The Wild Carp Classic is back. It comes after having to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic, and anglers from all over are back along the banks of the Seneca River.

Anglers and their teams are competing for $40,000 in cash and prizes too, and there’s a lot of planning and strategy that goes into where anglers set up camp.

“It always is a nailbiter coming down to the end. It’s amazing everybody such great anglers. and we’re all so evenly matched that you never even know who’s gonna win. you don’t even know what section of the river it may come from, so it’s interesting,” said angler Paul Russell.

The tournament runs through Saturday afternoon.