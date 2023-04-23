PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Windmill Farm and Craft Market is opening for its 36th year this Saturday.

Opening day will be April 29 this year. The Windmill will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. through mid-December. The Windmill is also open additional days throughout the season for Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Columbus Day, and Black Friday.

This market hosts over 175 shops and food stalls. Vendors offer fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, collectibles, furniture, handicrafts, and more. Tour groups, buses, and limos are welcome. Friendly leashed dogs are welcome to come along as well.

The Windmill is located at 3900 Route 14A in Penn Yan. Admission and parking are both free. Reservations aren’t required for tour groups, but for a free guide and additional perks, group organizers can call (315)-536-3032 to make a reservation.

For more information on the Windmill and a full list of merchants, you can visit their website.