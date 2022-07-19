SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For more than 20 years, Syracuse youth have tended the Urban Delights farm at the corner of Bellevue and Midland avenues.

The group had been preparing for the grand opening of their farm stand at the Downtown Farmers Market. They packed up their van with their supplies including the tent Monday night. Tuesday morning they couldn’t believe what they found.

“We noticed that the van had been broken into,” said Twiggy Billue the Farm Manager and Director of Workforce Initiatives, Jubilee Homes of Syracuse. “The windows had been broke and our tent, our side walls, our stuff that we use to market and to sell with was all taken.”

“It ruined the whole day,” said Tyreonna Dixie, a Youth Team Leader at Urban Delights. “I’m being honest we prepared for two weeks.”

Billue had this message for whoever is responsible.

“Why? We are Jubilee Homes of Syracuse. If you come to us in need, we help any and everyone, but these are our kids. These are our youth that are doing great things that are not part of the problem, they’re a part of the solution and we need our stuff back.” Twiggy Billue, Farm Manager & Director of Workforce Initiatives at Jubilee Homes of Syracuse

Syracuse Police responded and are investigating. Billue estimates the damage done is roughly $3,000. That’s not the only cost.

“It could cut into their yearly earnings. We CNY Works Youth as well as year-round Jubilee Homes employees. Everything they make on the commercial side of the farm goes back into them running this youth program,” Billue explained.

They used this time to work on the farm.

“We’re still out here,” said Collyn Edwards, the Urban Delights Site Supervisor. “We’re still picking what we have to pick.”

While this is a setback, these young farmers plan to keep growing.

You can still support the farm stand by placing orders for pick up or delivery every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.. They are located at 112 Bellevue Avenue in Syracuse or by calling Jubilee Homes (315)428-0070.

Syracuse Police are investigating, if you have any information call (315) 442-5222.