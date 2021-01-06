Thefts from vehicles in Tompkins Co. continue

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 first showed viewers a dash camera video of a suspect in several thefts from vehicles on New Year’s Eve.

Sheriff’s deputies told NewsChannel 9 that those thefts have not slowed down.

The Sheriff’s Office has established a special phone line to collect information from victims.

Deputies are again warning neighbors to not leave valuables in cars and be sure to lock up.

If you can help with these investigations, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 607-257-1345.