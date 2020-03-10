Therapy dog Bella retires from Upstate Cancer Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A famous four-legged friend at the Upstate Cancer Center will no longer be walking through the doors to spread the love.

Ten-year-old Bella is retiring after three years on the job as a therapy dog, bringing love and support for anyone in the building going through treatment, on the patient side or as a caregiver.

“It’s really a privilege to go along with her. She’s doing all the work and more often than not, the people thank me for bringing her in. They’re sitting there getting treatment and they’re thanking me for doing something. And it really feels nice and, you know, not to be lost is the staff,” said Paul Angerame, Bella’s owner.

Bringing joy to everyone. Now Bella and her owner will enjoy retirement together, occasionally putting the therapy dog vest back on, but mostly enjoying lots of rest and relaxation.

