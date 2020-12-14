Therapy dog gets into the holiday spirit

(WSYR-TV) — It certainly hasn’t been an easy school year for anyone, with all the chaos caused by the pandemic. But, Reynolds Elementary in the Baldwinsville School District has been getting a little boost.

Lulu, their therapy dog, has gotten into the holiday spirit! Lulu is Principal Melissa Chiodo’s dog.

Lulu has been coming in a few days a week for about a year and a half now, just to give students and staff a little pick me up.

This has been needed now more than ever with the pandemic.