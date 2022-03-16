SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oasis Academy in Syracuse has a special teacher, one that has four legs. Laverne, the therapy dog, often walks the halls there.

“Laverne helps a lot of people,” said Yariel Arocho, a sixth grade student.

Michaela Clark is the teacher who worked to get Laverne in school. The 10-month-old shepard even has a badge because she has the important job of providing comfort to students.

“She also has appointments with students who have had something sad happen, maybe a loss, maybe they’re having a difficult day, maybe they have some anxiety about an upcoming test,” Clark said.

Laverne works with 12 students on a regular basis. In their personalized learning plans, they can walk her, they can brush her, or just pet her. There are about 10 other students who can earn time with Laverne and Clark said that list is growing.

“Laverne, I love her. She works, she helps stay on task and helps me work through my problems.” Christian Seals, Eighth grade student at Oasis Academy in Syracuse





“I enjoy taking her on walks because it makes me calm down and more relaxed,” Arocho said.

Laverne has ongoing training as a therapy dog. Oasis Academy is a good fit because it offers a social and emotional curriculum to better serve students there.

“We have small classes, small setting and we have a lot of support staff in place — guidance counselors, social workers, psychologists,” said Antonio Herrara, the principal at Oasis Academy.

Adding Laverne to the staff has proved dogs are not only man’s best friend, but students’ too.

Funding from the district’s educational foundation helped cover the cost for Laverne and all her training. Clark said the therapy dog program also received a donation from Terakeet for her veterinary care.

There are other items she needs to work with students. If you’d like to help you can visit program’s Amazon wish list here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1OHFZBNOPP1GL?ref_=wl_share