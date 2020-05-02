There are better ways to support local restaurants than using third-party delivery apps

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the dining rooms closed at Bull and Bear’s three restaurants, the only way owner Mark Bullis makes money is orders that trickle in throughout the day.

Bullis jokingly tells his friends that he finally operate a non-profit. On the serious side, his business is just breaking even.

He worries that not enough people realize that ordering through third-party phone apps not only costs the customer a delivery fee, but it costs the restaurant money too.

The most profitable option for the restaurant is an order made directly and picked up in person.

Bullis still wants to offer his customers delivery because many restaurants don’t the logistical hassle, Bullis partners with GrubHub.

But Bullis asks loyal delivery customers to make one change: start the order on Bull and Bear’s website.

Ordering through the GrubHub app costs the restaurant an average of 30 percent of the total bill. GrubHub’s app gives restaurants more exposure to possibly new customers, so the added cost is considered a marketing fee.

Using Bull and Bear’s website still leads to the GrubHub ordering system for delivery, but costs the restaurants half.

A GrubHub spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9 many customers like all dining opinions in one place along with a system that securely saves their payment information for easy purchasing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.