CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — There is an opportunity for those with NYS EMT-B certifications in Central New York, as Cortland and Homer Youth Football is looking for first responders to work at football games.

Games are held on Saturday mornings at Cortland High School and Homer High School stadium fields. You can view the full game schedule here. To learn how to apply, contact the Village of Homer Recreation Department at (607) 749-2161.