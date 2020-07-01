There won’t be a Syracuse Saint Patrick’s Parade in 2020

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be rescheduled, the City of Syracuse’s decision to cancel permits for summer and fall events has led to the cancellation of the 2020 Syracuse Saint Patrick’s Parade.

After COVID-19, the parade committee had hoped to reschedule the event in the Fall to coincide with the annual Irish Festival in Downtown Syracuse.

Parade President Janet Higgins told NewsChannel 9 the following:

“We had been hoping to reschedule the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade for this fall.  But in light of the city’s recent announcement, we agree that it is in the best of interest of the community to stay safe so the 2020 Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade is officially canceled. We hope to gather again on March 13, 2021.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected