SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The votes are in! The Seventh annual Window Wonderland Contest winners are Peace, Love, & Cupcakes, Soup R Salads and the Onondaga County Central Library.

Thousands of people in Downtown Syracuse voted for their favorite window display in the Window Wonderland Contest with 5,510 votes, beating last year’s total of 3,277.

The contest is designed to boost holiday spirit, entertain visitors and attract new customers to the Downtown area to shop, eat or engage in cultural offerings.

“The Window Wonderland Contest is a community favorite that brings a festive energy to Downtown Syracuse,” said Merike Treier, Executive Director of the Downtown Committee. “The holidays always bring big crowds to Downtown Syracuse and our hope is that people discover new businesses and come back to visit throughout the entire year.”

These are the winning businesses with the best designs:

1. Peace, Love, & Cupcakes

Credit: Downtown Committee of Syracuse

Located at 121 W. Fayette Street, Peace, Love, & Cupcakes took the first-place title, winning the top prize of $500.

The popular bakery incorporated their name into a fun and festive window display of a cupcake crowned nutcracker holding up a peace sign. A peace sign wreath, decked out in pink cupcakes and hearts ties the whole theme together.

2. Soup R Salads

Credit: Downtown Committee of Syracuse

Located at 308 S. Warren Street, Soup R Salads had previously held the first-place title and earned second-place of $250 in this year’s contest.

The window display featured a winter scene tribute to Candy Land with recognizable characters and those signature candy cane swirls.

3. Onondaga County Central Library

Credit: Downtown Committee of Syracuse

Located at 447 S. Salina Street (map), the Onondaga County Central Library came in third place

winning $100.

Its display included a beautiful painting of majestic polar bears pulling a sleigh under sparkling white lights.

The Winter Wonderland Contest is a contest held every year for the past seven years in Downtown Syracuse, sponsored by the Downtown Committee of Syracuse.