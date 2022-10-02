(WSYR-TV)- With temperatures cooling down, that crisp in the air may be making you crave some hot coca, or maybe a hearty bowl of soup. For many people, Autumn signifies the official start of the baking season.

A major staple in the autumn months includes baking pies, whether it’s for the holiday season, or just for the love of baking, a nice warm, freshly baked pie is enough to warm anyone’s heart during these cold months.

Honey Cran-Rasberry Pie

Though this pie is certainly not for those who have a sweet tooth, the fruitiness of the pie offers a fresh take on a sweet delicacy.

This pie pairs well with some whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Those who wish to try this treat but want to decrease the bitterness can top the pastry with both vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.

The recipe is provided by Taste of Home.

Ingredients:

1 large egg

3 to 4 tablespoons of ice water

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter-flavored shortening

1/4 cup lard

1-1/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided

5 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca

3 cups fresh or frozen cranberries, halved

2-1/2 cups fresh or frozen unsweetened raspberries, thawed

1/3 cup honey

1 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Dairy-free vanilla ice cream, optional

Instructions:

In a small bowl, whisk egg, 3 tablespoons of ice water, and vinegar until blended. In a large bowl, mix flour and salt; cut in shortening and lard until crumbly. Gradually add egg mixture, tossing with a fork, until dough holds together when pressed. If the mixture is too dry, slowly add more ice water, a teaspoon at a time, just until the mixture comes together. Divide the dough in half. Shape each into a disk; wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight. On a lightly floured surface, roll 1 portion of dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. deep-dish pie plate. Trim crust even with rim. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425°. In a large bowl, mix 1-1/4 cups sugar and tapioca. Add cranberries, raspberries, honey, and almond extract; toss to coat evenly. Let stand for 15 minutes. Pour filling into pie plate. Roll the remaining dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle. Place over filling. Trim, seal, and flute edge. Cut slits on top. Combine cinnamon and the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar; sprinkle over top. Place pie on a baking sheet; bake for 10 minutes. Reduce oven setting to 350°. Bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly 35-40 minutes. Cool pie on a wire rack. If desired, serve with ice cream.

German Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate bar on dark brown background (Getty)

This luscious delicacy can ease your sweet tooth while offering a different take on a typical pie.

To help top off the sweetness, you can add pecans (or any nuts you may wish to add).

Not only will you love it, but your kids will also love this too! The pudding-like consistency mixed with the brittle crust and crunchy pecans will make your taste buds dance.

This recipe is provided by Taste of Home as well!

Ingredients:

Dough for single-crust pie

4 ounces German sweet chocolate, chopped

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1 can (12 ounces) of evaporated milk

1-1/2 cups sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

Dash salt

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/3 cups sweetened shredded coconut

1/2 cup chopped pecans

For the Topping:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust to 1/2 in. beyond the rim of plate; flute edge. Refrigerate while preparing to fill. Place chocolate and butter in a small saucepan. Cook and stir over low heat until smooth. Remove from the heat; stir in milk. In a large bowl, combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Add eggs, vanilla, and chocolate mixture; mix well. Pour into crust. Sprinkle with coconut and pecans. Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 45-50 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. For the topping, in a large bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add confectioners’ sugar and vanilla; beat until stiff peaks form. Spread over pie; sprinkle with additional coconut and pecans. Refrigerate until serving.

Caramel Apple Pie

Those who love caramel apples will love this take on apple pie!

Although the recipe is a bit lengthy and time-consuming, it will not let you down.

This pie consists of a typical apple pie, however, the caramel offers a taffy-like consistency along with buttery sweetness. This offers another layer of pure deliciousness with the same fresh taste as apple pie.

This recipe is provided by Food Network.

Ingredients for the crust:

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for flouring

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 1/2 sticks (12 tablespoons) salted butter, cut into pieces

3/4 cup vegetable shortening or lard

1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar

1 egg, lightly beaten

Ingredients for the filling:

6 to 7 cups peeled and sliced Granny Smith apples

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

Ingredients for Crumb Topping:

1 1/2 sticks (12 tablespoons) of unsalted butter

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup quick oats

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

1/2 jar (or more) caramel topping

Instructions:

Mix the flour, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg in a bowl. Add the butter and vegetable shortening. Work the butter into the flour using a pastry cutter until the mixture resembles tiny pebbles. Add the white vinegar, egg, and 5 tablespoons cold water and stir until just combined. Form 2 equal-sized balls. Place each in a large plastic bag (do not seal) and slightly flatten with a rolling pin; this makes it much easier to roll out the crust later. After flattening, seal the bag tightly. Place in the freezer for 15 to 20 minutes to chill. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Remove 1 bag of dough from the freezer (save the other dough for another use), remove the dough from the bag and place it on a lightly floured surface. Roll the dough starting at the center and working outward. When fully rolled out, loosen again with a spatula and lift the pie crust into a 9-inch pie pan. Gently press the dough against the corner of the pan and tear off any excess dough. Then tuck under the edges and go around the pie pan pinching the dough to crimp the edge. For the pie filling: In a bowl, mix the apples, lemon juice, granulated sugar, flour, and salt. Set aside. For the crumb topping: Cut the butter into the flour with a pastry cutter, then add in the brown sugar, oats, and salt. Add the apples to the prepared pie shell and top with the crumb topping. Bake for 1 hour, covering the edge of the crust with foil if it starts to brown too quickly. After an hour, sprinkle the chopped pecans over the pie, then bake for a further 5 minutes. Remove the pie from the oven and pour 1/2 jar of caramel topping over the top. Allow cooling before serving.

Island Pecan Pie

Maybe you’re looking for something that reminds you of the warm summer months, no problem! This one’s perfect for snowbirds!

This helps bring the freshness and flavors of summer to the winter months.

This recipe is provided by Favorite Family Recipes.

Ingredients:

Ingredients for homemade almond whip cream:

2 cups heavy cream

3 tbsp sugar

1 tsp almond extract

For the topping, sprinkle half a cup of toasted coconut over the pie.

Maple Peanutbutter Pie

It’s the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup to date. (The Hershey’s Company)

This rich and silky delicacy will offer you the essential fall flavors that will surely leave you feeling that cozy fall feeling.

This perfect pie will offer maple lovers the beautiful blend of sweetness mixed with the nutty flavor provided by the peanut butter.

This recipe is provided by Taste of Home.

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups crushed cream-filled maple sandwich cookies (about 12 cookies)

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1/3 cup hot fudge ice cream topping

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon maple flavoring

1-1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1/4 cup chocolate-covered peanuts, coarsely chopped

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mix crushed cookies and butter. Press onto the bottom and up sides of an ungreased 9-in. pie plate. Freeze for 5 minutes. In a microwave, warm fudge topping for 5-10 seconds or until spreadable; spread over the bottom and up sides of crust. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, peanut butter, and flavoring until blended. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar; fold in whipped topping. Spoon into crust, spreading evenly. Refrigerate for 4 hours or until set. In a small bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add syrup; beat until stiff peaks form. Serve with pie; top with peanuts.

Apple Pie

You don’t need to give your apple pie lattice strips, but it does give them a professional look and is a well-known staple of a traditional apple pie.

We couldn’t make a fall pie list without the good ole’ apple pie!

Although there are plenty of different ways to make this supreme delight, this is the typical recipe that has since been altered to people’s preferences.

This recipe is provided by Southern Living.

Ingredients for the crust:

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface

1 cup cold unsalted butter or cold vegetable shortening, cut into small pieces

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Ingredients for the filling:

9 to 10 tart apples such as Granny Smith or McIntosh (about 4 lb. total), peeled and thinly sliced

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Dash of kosher salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

Instructions:

Prepare the Crust: Using your fingers, mix flour, butter, and salt in a large bowl until the butter is well incorporated. Gradually sprinkle 2 to 4 tablespoons of very cold water into the mixture, kneading as you add water until the dough just comes together. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface; knead until it forms a smooth ball, 2 to 3 times. Divide the dough in half, and shape it into 2 disks. Wrap each disk in plastic wrap; chill for at least 2 hours or up to overnight. Unwrap 1 chilled dough disk, and place it on a lightly floured work surface. Let stand at room temperature until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with flour; roll into a 12-inch circle. Carefully fit dough round into a 9-inch deep-dish glass pie plate, leaving a 1 ½-inch overhang around the edges. Refrigerate until ready to use. Prepare the Filling: Preheat the oven to 425°F with the oven rack in the lowest position. Stir together apples, sugar, flour, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl until the apples are evenly coated. Spoon mixture into prepared piecrust; sprinkle mixture with butter. Unwrap the remaining chilled pie dough disk and place it on a lightly floured work surface. Let stand at room temperature until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with flour; roll into a 12-inch circle. Cut into 12 (¾-inch-wide) strips. (Discard remaining dough scraps, or use them for another purpose.) Arrange strips in a lattice design over Filling; trim strips as needed to meet the bottom Crust overhang. Fold dough edges under, and crimp using your fingers or a fork. Place assembled pie on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F (leaving pie in oven); continue baking for 45 minutes. Cover loosely with aluminum foil to prevent excessive browning; continue baking until juices are thick and bubbly, the crust is golden brown, and apples are tender when pierced with a long wooden pick, about 30 minutes. Transfer pie to a wire rack, and cool for at least 1 hour.

Pumpkin Pie

There are a few simple ways for avoiding a cracked-pie catastrophe. (Getty Images)

As with the Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie is a staple in the baking community when it comes to fall. People argue over the great apple vs. pumpkin debate and this includes them being in pie form as well.

There are also plenty of recipes for pumpkin pie depending on people’s tastes but here’s the main recipe.

This recipe is provided by Food Network.

Ingredients for the dough:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cold butter (1 stick), diced

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Flour for rolling the dough

Ingredients for the filling:

One 15-ounce can of unsweetened pure pumpkin puree (about 2 cups)

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/4 cups half-and-half

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

Instructions: